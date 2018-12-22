LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- With Christmas just over two days away, dozens of volunteers shared the spirit of joy with those less fortunate in downtown Louisville.
Lined up under I-65 along East Jefferson Street, members of Operation Feed the Streets did just that.
The group is part of a Facebook page started by Kevin Stormes, who was homeless just a few years ago.
“I’ve spent times coming down here just to deliver a go box to someone cause I don’t want to throw it away,” Stormes said.
Before Saturday, many of the volunteers did not know each other. Some parents brought their kids to show them the importance of giving back and being thankful for what they have.
It wasn’t just Stormes’ volunteers who spent the day helping the homeless. Several other organizations helped those in need by feeding them physically but also spiritually.
“We also try to pass on a ray of hope to people by sharing with them that when you get out and have a chance to do better, we’ll help you do it,” said McDaniel Bluitt, of Bible Way Church of God. “We thought people helping people is a good way to go and our church is one of those churches that really want to make a difference.”
Boxer Carlos Dixon and the group “Spontaneous Acts of Kindness” handed out slices of pizza, blankets and jackets.
“You never know what someone is going through. So you know blankets, anything, toiletries, the little things. Any little thing helps,” Dixon said.
Stormes told WDRB he created Operation Feed the Streets on Facebook and since then, 225 people have joined with each one offering to help anyway they can. Some offer food, some offer to drive people to appointments, and some help organize donations.
“It’s amazing. This is what we turnout each and every holiday,” Stormes said. “It amazes me. It makes you think twice about throwing any food away.”
Operation Feed the streets usually holds this event on Christmas Eve but wanted to do it Saturday so more people could join in.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.