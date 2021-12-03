LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people between southwest Indiana and Indianapolis were arrested as part of a massive drug trafficking ring with connection to a trafficking organization in Mexico, according to a FOX59 report.
According to court documents, 30-year-old Julian Green was the leader of the ring based out of Indianapolis. Investigators said Green helped distribute large quantities of meth around central and southern Indiana.
Documents show some of the suspects involved were federal prisoners at the time.
Investigators said they took over 46 pounds of meth, over 700 grams of fentanyl, 30 guns, over $300,000, six cars and a pill press.
Thirty people have been indicted, but only 29 people have been arrested.
"Obviously, there is one gentleman that still has not been arrested," said Michael Gannon with the Drug Enforcement Administration. "So what I'm going to do is quickly display a photo of L.C. Moore, who is a remaining fugitive that is in this investigation."
If anyone knows where Moore is, contact Evansville DEA. Most of the suspects are facing conspiracy to distribute drug charges. If convicted, they could spend 10 years to life in prison.
