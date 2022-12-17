LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters battled a vacant warehouse fire near Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood Saturday night, rescuing about half a dozen people.
According to Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Bobby Cooper, the fire was reported just before 8:00 p.m. in the 700 block of East Main Street. That's near the intersection with Shelby Street.
When fire crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from a two-story vacant warehouse.
Cooper said search and rescue crews found about half a dozen people inside the warehouse. They were removed from the building. No one was injured, according to Cooper.
Cooper said it took 12 firefighting apparatus to extinguish the flames, and the building suffered extensive damage, including a partial collapse.
Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
