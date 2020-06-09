LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three ramps on Interstate 265 at 64 in Floyd County will be closed overnight starting Friday to allow for asphalt resurfacing.
According to a news release, the ramps will be milled and repaved while overnight closures are in place. The ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the following dates and locations:
Friday, June 12: I-265 WB to I-64 EB (detour: I-265 WB to I-64 WB to S.R. 64 at Exit 118 to I-64 EB)
Wednesday, June 24: I-64 WB to I-265 EB (detour: I-64 WB to S.R. 64 at Exit 118 to I-64 EB to I-265 EB)
Friday, June 26: I-64 EB to I-265 EB (detour: I-64 EB to S.R. 111 at New Albany to I-64 WB to I-265 EB)
Message boards and detour signs will be in place to alert drivers of the closures.
According to the release, mainline and ramp work will continue under lane restrictions between I-64 and I-65 in Clark and Floyd counties through late October. Additional ramp closures include State Street, Grant Line Road, Charlestown Road, Paoli Pike and I-64 WB. Closure dates and detour routes will be announced prior.
