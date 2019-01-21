Several riders arrested during 'Wheels Up, Guns Down' event to honor Dr. King in Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cyclists went wheels up Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a huge unsanctioned event.
Hundreds of people took to the streets in Miami on ATVs and dirt bikes to protest gun violence. But, police say none of these vehicles are street legal, so several riders were arrested.
Miami-Dade Police say they also towed more than a dozen vehicles.
City officials say the "Wheels up, Guns Down" ride-out is not only illegal: It's dangerous.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.