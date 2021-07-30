LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several southbound lanes of Interstate 71 near the Watterson Expressway are shut down after two separate crashes.
One of the crashes involved an overturned tanker truck at the ramp to westbound Watterson, and crews are working to clear the scene.
One lane to the ramp reopened around 8:30 a.m., but traffic was backed up from the Watterson, all the way to the Gene Snyder Freeway.
No injuries have been reported in either crash. There's no word on when all lanes will reopen.
This story will be updated.
