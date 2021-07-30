I-71 Crash

First responders at the scene of a crash on I-71S near the Watterson Expressway during rush hour on July 30, 2021. No injuries were reported.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several southbound lanes of Interstate 71 near the Watterson Expressway are shut down after two separate crashes. 

One of the crashes involved an overturned tanker truck at the ramp to westbound Watterson, and crews are working to clear the scene. 

One lane to the ramp reopened around 8:30 a.m., but traffic was backed up from the Watterson, all the way to the Gene Snyder Freeway. 

Traffic Backup

Pictured: traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 was backed up for miles after two separate crashes during the morning commute on July 30, 2021. 

No injuries have been reported in either crash. There's no word on when all lanes will reopen.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.