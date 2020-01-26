LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Several were people were taken to the hospital Sunday after an early morning crash on the I-64 east ramp to the Watterson Expressway near the Shawnee Expressway.
It happened around 3:30 Sunday morning.
LMPD says that a man was driving the wrong way on the ramp when he crashed head-on with the another vehicle.
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three people in the other vehicle were also hurt but are expected to survive.
The ramp was closed for hours, but reopened around 8 a.m. Sunday.
