NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing businesses to adapt to a new normal.
The New Albany Farmers Market is usually held on Saturdays at the city square on Bank and Market Streets. But farmers market organizers announced on Facebook that the market will plan to close for the remainder of March.
The New Albany Farmers Market manager Liz Martino said the reopening date is tentative and will depend on recommendations from the state.
"One word: devastating," Martino said. "We know that the shut down is temporary, and we have a short-term goal (that it will remain closed) over the next two weeks, but the reality is that it's going to affect us a little while longer than that."
Martino said market vendors plan to connect with customers on Facebook to continue to sell their goods.
Other businesses are making similar adjustments.
Mesa Kid's Cooking School offers an online program. Customers can buy a link to a kid's cooking class. They can also stop by the store at 154 E Main St. in New Albany for a to-go kit with all of the ingredients.
Adrienne and Company sells curbside pickup family meals and do-it-yourself cookie and cupcake kits. The bakery has two locations: 129 W Court Avenue in Jeffersonville and 135 E Market St. in New Albany.
Sweets by Morgan at 533 Spring St. in Jeffersonville offers take-home decorating kits for kids out of school. Each box costs $15 and can be personalized.
Earth and Fire Pottery company is selling crafts to-go, including paint sets. Customers can bring pottery that they painted at home back to the store at 4212 Charlestown Road in New Albany to be fired. The company's owner said it's a way for kids to stay busy while parents work from home.
"So parents can still do their jobs," Rebecca Van Cleave said. "So the world can still function. People still have things they have to do, so if your kids are busy and they're safe and having fun, then you can focus on your job."
