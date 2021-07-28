JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Health leaders and school officials are working together to determine steps for students, teachers and staff as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal masking inside schools.
Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) held its first day of classes for the new school year on Wednesday, July 28. Just the day before, late Tuesday afternoon, the CDC announced a recommendation for universal indoor masking at K-12 schools for students, teachers, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.
GCCS' current policy is to keep masking optional.
"We realize the CDC guidance changed yesterday," Superintendent Mark Laughner said. "Obviously, we're going to get feedback from our county health department, (Dr. Eric Yazel), the state health department. And if we need to adjust, we'll adjust."
Yazel, Clark County's health officer joined the health department Wednesday to meet virtually with school leaders in the county to discuss the new recommendation from the CDC. He said as of now, GCCS has not changed its mask policy.
"I know everybody sees those guidelines and wants answers right away, and understand that we want to make sure we're making good, common-sense, data-driven decisions, and sometimes that takes a little time to make sure we understand all the nuances of the data and things like that," Yazel said. "We'll stay in touch and communicate with the community on where things are going in the next 24 hours."
Yazel said the Indiana State Department of Health is expected to hold a meeting Thursday morning. At that time, he hopes to learn more information about where the state stands on this CDC recommendation.
"It was extremely important to us, the schools, everybody, that we have as smooth of a start to the fall semester as possible," he said. "And we anticipate we still will. But there's obviously some discussion that needs to be had on the safest and best way forward from here."
Yazel said COVID-19 cases are on the uptick in Clark County, and cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed. He's encouraging vaccinations for those 12 years old and up.
"I personally have not admitted a vaccinated COVID patient to the hospital," Yazel said. "It's all been unvaccinated. There's still a great deal of protection there."
Yazel said there is a possibility that recommendations and guidance will change throughout the school year, but he's hoping to keep things as consistent as possible.
"We want to make sure we have a process in place to make sure this isn't bouncing back and forth by the day or week on what our guidelines are and things like that," he said. "We want to make sure we have a clear, smooth thought process on what this looks like for at least the next six to eight weeks.
"We don't want to over-respond to things, but we want to make sure we're doing all we can to keep our kids safe, too."
New Albany Floyd County (NAFC) students will return to school in less than one week on Tuesday, Aug. 3. As of now, masking is also optional in that district.
"We would highly recommend it, but we're not going to mandate it for our students," NAFC Assistant Superintendent Dr. Steve Griffin said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, NAFC officials said the policy has not changed.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said he is meeting with NAFC on Thursday afternoon to discuss the CDC recommendation. He said that meeting was already scheduled but will now include a discussion on the updated recommendation.
When asked what Harris would recommend to school leaders, he said that will depend on what the Indiana State Department of Health does in the next 24 hours.
Masks are required on school buses.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.