LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About a dozen students were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash involving a JCPS bus.
According to JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy, it happened around 7:40 a.m. at Hillsboro and Browns Lane. That's where Murphy says the driver of School Bus No. 1032 missed a turn into Waggener High School. The driver put the bus in reverse and hit another vehicle while in the process of backing up.
Murphy says at least 12 students complaining of pain were taken to Norton Women's and Children's Hospital as a precaution.
