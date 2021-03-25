LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Severe weather could move into Kentuckiana later today.
Meteorologist Jude Redfield says heavy rain and a few storms will happen in the area though early afternoon. But round two of the front could develop some severe storms this evening. The threat of severe weather ends after midnight.
A wind advisory in in effect from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. with gusts likely hitting near 50 miles per hour.
Stay tuned to WDRB.com and download the WDRB Weather App for updated radar images, as severe storms approach Thursday night.
