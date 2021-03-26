LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A round of storms left some Kentuckians with a lot of clean-up Friday morning.
A home in Hardin County is missing part of its front porch, and part of the roof was peeled back. Another home had pieces of the roof ripped off and thrown into the yard.
In Grayson County, WDRB News crews spotted a mangled barn, plenty of trees on the ground, a damaged home and a tossed trampoline on Friday morning.
No injuries have been reported.
The National Weather Service is out throughout the day to survey the damage. It has already confirmed a small tornado touched down in LaRue County with 100 mph winds.
Preliminary EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 100 mph in LaRue County. Storm survey is still ongoing. #kywx pic.twitter.com/podN6Pu3UF— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) March 26, 2021
