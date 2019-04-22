Sewer cave-in blocks traffic on Dixie Highway in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Repairs are underway on a sewer cave-in on Dixie Highway in the Park Hill neighborhood.
In a release, the Metropolitan Sewer District said a sewer line collapsed at Dixie Highway and Wilson Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
Inspectors have traffic blocked as repairs are made.
MSD says the 30-inch brick sewer line that caved-in dates back to 1900. Small cracks in the pipe and heavy rain caused the line to unravel and the pavement to collapse.
Crews also had to remove old trolley tracks on Monday to get to the pipe, which is being replaced with a new PVC pipe.
Sewer service has not been disrupted for residents near the cave-in. But traffic is being detoured. The roadway should reopen Thursday evening.
