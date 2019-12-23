BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man who skipped out on his trial for child molesting will spend decades in prison.
In October, Franklin Lee of Seymour was on trial in Jackson County, Indiana, for child molesting, but halfway through the trial, he left the courthouse and never came back. He was out of jail on bond at the time.
The trial continued without Lee, and a jury convicted him. Prosecutors say the victim in the case was 10 years old, when the abuse happened.
After he left the courthouse, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police caught up with him in Louisville a couple of days later.
On Friday, Lee was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
