LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Corbin Lovins is sharp. He's a 23-year-old cable guy, who's good at his job and moving up fast. Getting there was anything but dull.
"When I was in high school, I suffered from severe anxiety, to the point where I couldn't breathe, I'd shake like crazy," Lovins explained. "I always tried to do stuff to calm it down."
An idea for a stress reliever came from an unexpected place. The son of the owner at Lovins' high school job.
"Their son would come in, eat a bowl of soup, and talk to me, and he was always flipping a knife."
The proper name is balisong.
"A balisong is a two-handled knife," explained Lovins.
Just like that, he had a new hobby, and that stifling stress took a backseat. He was thriving while kniving.
Lovins' love was confused.
"I was like, 'You do what now?'" his girlfriend said with a smile.
Lovins' mom had concerns.
"She said she's proud of me," he said. "She hates that I flip knives though."
Maybe rightfully so. The blade is sharp, and there are cuts and incidents.
"Cut the tip of my middle finger off on my right hand," Lovins said.
But as he kept doing it, he proved his skills were on point. Corbin was crowned champion at some balisong competitions. He placed toward the top at several others.
Obscure stardom came too for the southern Indiana knife guy, on YouTube and at competitions.
"It was like, 'Corbin, Corbin, oh my gosh Corbin!" he explained.
Picture if John Mellencamp took a random stroll in downtown Seymour.
When he masters one move, or throw, it's on to the next. Sometimes, that involves a blindfold.
"I'm really only thinking about where the knife is," he said.
No wonder his mother was concerned!
Lovins is sticking it to stress with the kind of skills that are a cut above the rest.
