LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested a Seymour, Indiana, man after he was caught with child pornography.
According to the Indiana State Police Department, 18-year-old Dylan Hatfield was arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography on Wednesday.
Police began investigating after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Detectives searched two homes Hatfield had lived in, and say they found enough evidence to arrest him.
He's being held at the Jackson County Detention Center.
No other information was released.
