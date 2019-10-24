SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- Mayor Craig Luedeman, along with members of the Board of Public Works and Safety, voted unanimously Thursday to place Seymour Chief of Police Bill Abbott on paid administrative leave.
The decision comes amid an investigation into ghost employment and official misconduct at Seymour Police Department. Indiana State Police recommended that the Board of Works place Capt. Carl Lamb and Abbott on administrative leave.
It was clear during Thursday's meeting how difficult that was for everyone on the board.
Luedeman became emotional in an interview with the media as he discussed how hard it was to make that decision. He appointed Abbott in 2008.
"The police department has ran very well," board member Jim Rebber said. "That's why it was very difficult to do what we were asked to do."
Members of the board and the mayor called Abbott the best police chief in Seymour history.
Abbott retired in September, but he keeps the title of chief until banked vacation runs out in 2020. Assistant Chief Craig Hayes has assumed all of Abbott's duties since his departure last month.
As to what wrongdoing, if any, has gone on at the department involving Lamb or Abbbot, no one will confirm. One board member even suspects political malice.
"I'm hoping that it's not, but the election is right around the corner," Rebber said.
ISP confirmed the investigation but provided no further details.
Abbott couldn't be reached for comment Thursday, but Luedeman said the decision to put him on leave was just a formality.
"He's retired, but I'd hire him again tomorrow," he said.
It's unclear when the investigation will conclude.
