LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A medical facility in Seymour, Indiana, is delaying some elective surgeries as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in the state.
Schneck Medical Center announced Tuesday that some surgeries requiring an inpatient admission after procedures will be postponed as long as it's medically safe.
According to a news release, the surgical postponements will allow Schneck Medical Center to conserve medical resources and use more hospital staff members to treat COVID-19 patients.
"This decision was made in the interest of community safety," said Dr. Eric Fish, president and CEO of Schneck Medical Center. "It is a necessary and appropriate step given the sharp spike in hospitalizations for patients with COVID-19."
Schneck Medical Center opted to take a similar plan last November.
Procedures that are postponed will be rescheduled after the rise in cases declines. The medical facility will continue to provide health care for urgent situations and emergency patients.
"Our intent is to continue to provide surgical care where possible and make adjustments as needed as our resources get stressed," Dr. Ryan Stone, Schneck's chief medical officer, said in a news release. "As we see a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, we will be able conserve resources, ease staffing concerns, and resume our standard surgical operations."
According to Indiana State Department of Health's dashboard, there are more than 2,500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 related issues, along with 21.5% of ICU beds being used to treat the virus.
