LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Seymour Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who is wanted for questioning in an investigation about fraud at a local business.
Police said while it may be hard to tell who the man is because of the mask, he could have recognizable features.
"While his facial features are obscured, he may have vitiligo or scarring evident on his left hand and neck area," the department said in a Facebook post.
The man was last seen in white Toyota Corolla. If you think you know who he is, contact the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234.
