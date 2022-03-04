LOPUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Seymour Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K-9s.
The agency said K-9 Ace retired because of health complications. Police said he served proudly and displayed courage.
Officers were relieved every time Ace was called to help, police said.
The department added that Ace is responsible for taking an "enormous amount" of narcotics off of the streets."
When he wasn't on duty, Ace loved to play with his toys and spend time with family.
