LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Seymour Police Department says more people are getting behind the wheel after drinking.
The department is raising awareness about the problem through social media. Officers said they usually see 10 to 12 DUI cases over a month in the city. But, in just a few days last weekend, there were seven.
A lot of the cases, police said, are happening between midnight and 4 a.m., a trend they say is alarming.
"Right now, we're kind of working on the theory that it's springtime, people are getting out more, maybe the COVID-19 restrictions are kind of easing a little bit," Officer Jeremy Helmsing, a spokesperson for the Seymour Police Department, said. "Because of that, more people are inclined to engage in parties or social situations where they are getting access to alcohol and, unfortunately, getting in a car afterwards."
The department says, on average, people drive intoxicated 80 times before being caught.
