SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Seymour Police Department is looking to hire more officers.
Those already with the department said the search can be difficult getting applicants who are qualified and can pass the physical and written tests.
This new application process opened last week, and Lt. Brandon White said more than 40 people have applied.
"I would like to see higher. It has been lower in the past," he said. "That's just given the profession. It's just not the desired profession anymore. However, we need really good candidates."
By the time applications close later this month, White said he's hoping to see around 100 people apply.
He said the department is looking to fill two positions and would like to add another officer on the force. So, potentially three applicants could be hired.
"The profession is a very rewarding profession," said White, who's been in law enforcement for 17 years and joined the department at Seymour back in 2008.
According to White, Seymour does have a good number of officers on the force right now. However, he said across the country, departments are struggling to find new hires.
"Unfortunately, nationwide, we're in a hiring process deficiency right now. There are numerous departments across the entire country that are having problems hiring qualified candidates or potentially good candidates," he said. "Unfortunately, if you look at the nation at the current place we're at right now, the profession is targeted, and we've been targeted from years' past."
But White said the profession is rewarding and certainly a job some are called to. He said those interested in applying need to be able to work face-to-face with people in the community, adjust to long hours and prepare for adverse conditions.
Those interested in applying can click here to be directed to the police department's website. The application deadline is Sept. 19. That is also the day for the physical and written test.
