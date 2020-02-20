LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police officers in Seymour, Indiana, are cracking down on speeders.
The Seymour Police Department posted on its Facebook page the locations where drivers will "most likely" get pulled over for speeding.
The locations include Community Drive near Seymour High School, and South Walnut Street near Gaiser Park.
The department also reminded motorists that it is better to be late than to cause a wreck and hurt someone.
Officer Jeremy Helmsing said the department simply wants to keep people safe.
"There's a lot of people that'll say police officers ticket for profit and things like that," he said. "Our goal is to keep the community safe, and I feel like letting people know where those areas are is a good way to bring awareness to that."
The department reminded people to slow down in school zones when children are present.
