LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Seymour, Indiana, are conducting a death investigation after a body was found last Friday.
Police were called to the area under the Burkart Boulevard overpass on March 24 on a report that there was a body in the water.
Once on scene, they found a deceased man who had been pulled from the water by a person who had been walking to work.
The body was identified as Wayne Gibbons, 37, of North Vernon, Indiana.
According to a news release, an autopsy was performed Monday, but a cause of death is still pending until toxicology reports come in.
It's unclear if police suspect foul play in Gibbons' death.
