LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway in southern Indiana after a reported officer-involved shooting.
The Seymour Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday night that officers were involved in a "police-action shooting" near the intersection of Tipton Street and Burkart Boulevard in Seymour around 8:30 p.m.
Police said the scene was still active, and did not provide any information about what led up to the shooting.
No officer injuries had been reported, the department said. Indiana State Police will take over the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.