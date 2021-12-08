LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Seymour Police Department is asking for help in finding a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Nov. 24.
Destiny Arthur was last seen with Eron Vetter in a black, four-door 2014 Ford Focus with the license plate 709EDX, according to a post shared by the department.
Arthur is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall and 145 pounds with blonde hair.
Anybody with information is asked to call the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234.
