LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seymour Police officer helped save a stabbing victim's life with equipment he paid for out of his own pocket.
Officer Tim Toborg was the first officer to arrive on the scene when a man was stabbed at the Circle K on Tipton Street, the department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Police say a family member of the victim attempted to stop the bleeding coming from his neck. Toborg packed the wound with combat gauze and put pressure on it. The combat gauze that Toborg had previously purchased himself is made with a powder that helps stop blood clotting.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where medical personnel said Toborg's actions likely saved his life. Jesse Stover, 29, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to the stabbing.
