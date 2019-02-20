LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman stole a car with a 12-year-old inside, but the child took matters into her own hands.
Shawna Lucas, 28, faces charges of theft and criminal confinement. Seymour Police say she took a car from the Dollar General about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday while the 12-year-old girl was still inside.
The girl called 911 and said they were heading north on Interstate 65 and was able to provide landmarks.
Police pulled the car over about 18 miles away in Bartholomew County, and Lucas was arrested.
The mother and daughter were reunited.
Police say Lucas admitted she knew the girl was in the car. Her motive is still under investigation.
