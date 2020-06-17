SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- Detectives will the Seymour Police Department have recovered three of four horse trailers that were stolen from Main Trailer Sales as many as 10 years ago.
Valued at around $125,000 total, four trailers were taken from the lot from November 2010 to January 2014. And years later, in January of this year, Seymour PD got a tip about a few stolen trailers from Main Trailer Sales.
"People in the horse community are kind of tight-knit, and when things aren't right, they'll let you know," Detective Sgt. C.J. Foster said. "Someone was providing us really good information of where these trailers were."
According to investigators, the thefts had occurred so long ago that they'd already been removed from the stolen items database. After the tip, police were able to re-enter the stolen trailers and track them down just weeks later.
According to police, on Jan. 23, investigators with the Seymour Police Department and the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post responded to 17430 State Road 60 in Borden, Indiana, to see if the missing 2013 Titan dump trailer was at the location. When investigators arrived at the residence, they observed a Titan dump trailer in plain sight. Investigators located a vehicle identification number for the trailer, and the numbers matched the numbers that were listed as stolen. The Titan dump trailer was recovered and ultimately returned to Main Trailer Sales.
That was the first trailer recovered, and a just over week later, police would recover another.
A release states that after a tip, Seymour PD worked with officers from the Bossier City Police Department in Louisiana to locate a 2009 Elite 2 horse trailer that had been reported stolen from Main Auto Sales. Police recovered the trailer at Louisiana Downs in Bossier City, the release read.
"The VIN numbers had been altered ... to disguise anyone from maybe thinking it had been stolen," Foster said.
Foster credits good follow-up work and policing with the recovery, and the work didn't stop there.
Just days ago on Sunday, June 14, investigators received a tip that an $80,000 trailer that was stolen from Main Trailer Sales was located in Dora, Alabama. After collaboration with local law enforcement there, police recovered the trailer.
Officers with the Jefferson County Alabama Sheriff’s Office said it was recovered from an individual who said they had traded a $40,000 horse for the trailer about eight or nine years ago.
Police believe though the trailers were recovered in multiple states, they are all connected. A suspect has been identified, and investigators are still working to locate the fourth missing trailer.
The message from law enforcement to those involved is clear:
"It may not be today or tomorrow, but eventually, we'll catch you," Foster said.
If you have any information about the missing trailers, call the Seymour Police Department.
