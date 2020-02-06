LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Seymour Police Department is warning the public to keep an eye out for uncapped needles.
According to a social media post by the agency, a resident accidentally punctured a finger on an uncapped needle that had been discarded inside a toilet paper roll in a public restroom.
"Unlawfully possessing a syringe is a level 6 felony in Indiana," the post states. "As such, these are often discarded where people least expect to find them and are even tossed out car windows into yards where children play."
Police are asking anyone who comes across uncapped needles in the area to contact the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234 for proper disposal. Callers are also asked to remain near the syringe in order to warn others away until police arrive. Callers who are unable to remain on the scene are asked not to move the needle, but to place a marker nearby to make it easy for police to spot.
