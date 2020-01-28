SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- A couple strums of the guitar and the beat of a drum at the beginning of the song "Small Town" takes you back to the 1980s when John Mellcamp's lyrics resonated with the world.
All these years later, the community the song was written about hasn't forgotten. They still know every word.
It's clear the people haven't changed, but the town itself isn't quite the way it was when Mellencamp's lyrics put it on the map.
"It was a hustling bustling area, and it's kind of gotten away from that," Seymour native Matt Nieman said. "I want to see it get back to where it was."
Dozens of Hoosiers are coming together to see that through. On Tuesday, they stood in the shadow of a Mellencamp mural downtown and in front of a TV crew to make the case for HGTV to spruce up Seymour.
"They're going to pick a small town and do a makeover, and we wanted to audition for it," said Becky Shepman, executive director of Seymour Main Street.
The show is called "Hometown Takeover." The only real rule is the town selected has to have fewer than 40,000 people. Seymour checks that box. The audition video complete with testimonials, singing and maybe too much air guitar will be sent to producers of the popular home improvement channel for consideration.
The small town's charm, kind people and place in pop culture history might be just what the network wants.
"We're already working so hard to make our small town a little bit better and more enjoyable for families and for everybody," said Karen Haas, a Seymour resident. "I think that this would only help."
There's no word on when HGTV will select a small town.
