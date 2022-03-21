LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana city is getting some new and improved roads thanks to state funding.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has awarded the city of Seymour just under $3.5 million to add gutters, drainage and shoulders along a stretch of road from Village Circle Avenue to the Burkart Bypass South.
The city will match 20% of the funding through redevelopment commission and TIFF dollars.
City officials said the funding will not only ease traffic, but will also increase safety for pedestrians.
"Those sections that we are working on right now have zero sidewalks on them, so this will give us a chance to get them out of the roadway, up to a safer location on the sidewalk, on the people trail and running up through that corridor in a much cleaner, healthier fashion," Mayor Matt Nicholson said. "Overall this will change the entire corridor from North to South - it will have us run all the way across town."
The next phases of the project, which have already been approved, will begin in 2025 with the final phase expected to be finished in 2028.
