JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WRB) -- A car was quickly sinking into a southern Indiana pond last month with the driver trapped inside when an Indiana State trooper jumped in to the rescue.
While driving home from work a couple of weeks ago, Megan Fleetwood's car suddenly left state Road 11 in Seymour.
"One minute I'm on the road, next minute I'm in water," Fleetwood said. "I can't get out. The power windows had already stopped working. It was just panic.
"I rubbed my eye. Just a completely fluke thing, and my contact ended up falling out. So my eyes couldn't focus."
She had no idea she had driven into a pond until she looked down and saw water rushing up to her seat.
"I took swimming lessons as a kid, and it didn't work," Fleetwood said. "I still can't swim. And just going through my head was, 'Well this is gonna be bad.'"
Sgt. Stephen Wheeles was working a crash investigation nearby when he got the call.
"We're very fortunate that someone saw her go off the road here, because the vehicle was in a spot that you can't see from the road," Wheeles said.
When he arrived to the scene, Fleetwood was in water up to her neck with her face in the back window.
"The back window was the only piece of glass that I could see on the car. That's how far the water was up on the car when I got there," Wheeles said.
A bystander had a hammer, which Wheeles used to smash the window, grab Fleetwood and swim her to safety.
"I'm very, very thankful that it panned out the way it did," she said.
Maybe it was fate, but Fleetwood thinks it's something more.
"My mom actually passed away last year," she said. "We believe in guardian angels, and I don't know how other people feel, but it was definitely like someone was watching over."
