LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shaker Village is offering free admission for Jefferson County residents in the wake of shootings in Louisville.
Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, in Harrodsburg, spans for 3,000 acres with nature, farm animals and history. It was home to the third-largest Shaker community in the U.S. from 1805 to 1910.
From April 25 to May 31, anyone with a Jefferson County ID will receive free admission to the village, along with a 10% discount on overnight stays.
“Shaker Village is the perfect place to be at peace, and we know our neighbors in Louisville are looking to heal from the effects of the shootings that devastated their community,” said Shaker Village Vice President of Public Programming and Marketing Billy Rankin. “As fellow Kentuckians, we wanted to find a way to help. We were inspired by our friends at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville who opened their doors to the community. Healing comes in many forms whether it’s connecting with art, nature or being with loved ones. If we can offer that to someone who needs to step out of their environment and take some time to reflect then we are happy to provide that.”
Visitors of any age can go on daily tours, explore exhibits, hike 33 miles of trails or walk through gardens. Dining is available for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
To learn more about Shaker Village, click here or call (859) 734-5411.
