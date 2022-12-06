LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second leg of Shania Twain's global tour will make a stop in 2023 at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville.
The "Queen of Me" tour will come to town Saturday, Oct. 28.
𝓛𝓮𝓽'𝓼 𝓖𝓸 𝓖𝓲𝓻𝓵𝓼! 💃NEW DATES ANNOUNCED! @ShaniaTwain is coming to the KFC Yum! Center on the Queen of Me Tour October 28. 👑 Get ready to see her reign and get your tickets December 16 @ 10 AM.🎫: https://t.co/XyabS20sr1ℹ️: https://t.co/XyabS20sr1 pic.twitter.com/isYKNqK6id— KFC Yum! Center (@kfc_yumcenter) December 6, 2022
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16. To purchase yours, go to the KFC Yum! Center box office or click here.
