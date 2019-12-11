LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Papa John’s spokesman, franchisee and board member Shaquille O’Neal said John Schnatter, the company’s ousted founder, should pipe down.
“Sometimes people don’t know when to keep their mouths shut,” the former NBA star told CNBC this week.
Schnatter had told WDRB News in an exclusive interview last month that he and Shaq would “hit it off immediately,” but the former NBA star easily blocked the advance in the CNBC interview.
"We don't worry about him,” O’Neal said. “He has bigger problems."
Schnatter also told WDRB News that Papa John's pizzas don't taste like they used to, and that he believed company managed had changed the recipe, but Shaq echoed comments of CEO Rob Lynch and denied that the recipe has changed.
The NBA legend also said that he didn’t plan to keep the acrimonious exchanges with Schnatter going.
“I’m not going to go back and forth with this guy," O'Neal said. "It doesn’t matter what he has said about me. I don’t care."
Schnatter, however, doubled down on his criticism, telling CNBC that the company was ignoring its past “and placing the stock price ahead of both the people and the products.”
Papa John’s third-quarter revenue, at nearly $404 million, was up 4.8% from a year earlier, but sales through the first nine months of the year were down more than 5%.
The company’s shares, however, have risen more than 55% this year, more than double the gain experienced by the S&P 500.
