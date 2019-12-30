LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and Fox News) -- Some people’s basic instincts appear to be way off.
Actress Sharon Stone said she was blocked from dating app Bumble after some of the app's users reported her account, believing it to be fake.
The “Basic Instinct” and “Total Recall” actress voiced her frustration on Instagram, according to a story on Fox News.
"I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁," Stone, 61, posted. "Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼♀️Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝"
Stone also shared a screenshot of a message from the popular dating app, which read, "You've been blocked. We're committed to keeping Bumble safe, which means we have to enforce certain rules when our values are violated. Your account has been blocked because we've received several reports about your profile being fake."
Fans got a kick out of the mishap, with many in shock that she used the dating app to begin with.
"No way," wrote photographer Brian Bowen Smith.
Another user replied, "To be fair, I'd never believe you'd be on Bumble either."
The actress' revelation also ended up proving that she did not need an app's assistance when it comes to scoring a date after all.
"I'm open for a date Sharon," one user commented. Another person responded, "Don't need no Bumble! I am here for You, milady!"
"Hi Sharon...how would [you] llike to go for dinner sometime?" another person wrote.
Stone was married to newspaper editor Phil Bronstein for six years before the pair divorced in 2004.
In October, Stone reflected on her life and career on the cover of Allure, and revealed that her 40s featured some of the most transformative years of her life.
“I couldn’t work because women, once they got to be 40, were not given jobs in Hollywood. I was a mom with three beautiful little boys," she said. “I was recovering from a massive brain injury, and I was in custody court constantly over my oldest child.”
“It was my period of the biggest change, but the period where I thought I was the most beautiful," she said.
Stone most recently appeared in Netflix's "The Laundromat," and is set to star in "Ratched," also a Netflix production, in 2020.
