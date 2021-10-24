LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A "small but mighty" group gathered Sunday at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville to bring awareness to domestic violence.
"Just kind of, you know, do a little march in remembrance of all the people we've lost in domestic violence and also all the survivors that have came out," Summer Dickerson, founder and Executive Director of Women of the Well, said. "And then also maybe to give somebody a shot of hope that might be in a situation and to see they're not alone and we do survive."
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Dickerson is a survivor herself and believes marches and events like these can go a long way to help people suffering domestic abuse realize they are not alone.
Dickerson, other survivors, and supporters all participated in the march.
"I've worked in an ER as a nurse for many years and have seen situations, women come into the ER in this community that have been battered, and I want to lend my voice to stand against that and oppression of women," said Sharon Burckardt.
Dickerson adds that the pandemic has increased domestic violence, and she wants people to know Women of the Well's services are still available regardless of COVID-19.
