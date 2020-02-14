LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Friday morning we had the honor of helping Brandon Stivers propose to his girlfriend Nicole Dudenas. She said yes!
Brandon wrote to us, saying he and Nicole watch every morning as they get ready for work. He wanted our help asking Nicole to marry him. The WDRB in the Morning team is honored to be such a big part of their morning routine and to share in their special moment.
We want to say a Happy Valentine's Day to all of our viewers.
Congratulations to Brandon and Nicole.
