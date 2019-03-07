LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Shelby County say dangerous drugs can come in any form -- even tasty treats.
According to a Facebook post by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, deputies confiscated 34 heart-shaped lollipops they believe are laced with MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, or "Molly."
Police say the candy was seized early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop. According to Major Eric Hettinger, a spokesman for the sheriff's department, preliminary tests detected the presence of the drug, but the agency is sending the lollipops to be lab tested for more definitive results.
Authorities say they also found special molds designed to make the lollipops.
Hettinger said arrests are pending.
