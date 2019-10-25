SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Last Friday was a normal end to the week for Shelby County Schools bus driver Bob Clark.
It all changed when he stopped to pick up the first kid on his route, a kindergartner.
The five-year-old was accompanied by her grandmother. The grandma in town babysitting for parents who were out of town.
As they approached the bus, Clark noticed something out of the ordinary from the last few days the girl's grandmother had walked her to the bus.
"Something wasn't right, and when she came around, she fell right here," Clark recalled.
The grandmother is a diabetic, and her blood sugar had spiked. She fell into gravel right next to the bus and was incoherent. The ordinary day quickly took a turn.
"I just called 911... automatic," Clark said.
He jumped off the bus, on the phone with EMS, and did everything he could to comfort the kindergarten girl, scared out of her wits, whose grandmother had just collapsed. Clark was a moment of solace in a terrifying situation.
"The bus driver actually helped calm her down," said the girl's mother, Jessica Powers. "He picked her up, told her it was going to be okay, patted her on the back."
Powers was contacted by the Shelby County Transportation Department and informed what happened. Immediately, she was worried. When she talked to her daughter, though, the worries disappeared.
"You never expect for anyone to help out like that, but when I heard that he had actually calmed my daughter down that eased my worried heart," she said.
No only had Clark calmed her daughter and waited with them until EMS arrived, he also put up their dog and made sure their doors were locked when the EMTs took over.
"I just want to help people," Clark said. "If somebody needs help, I'm going to help them."
Clark went the extra mile - just because.
Doctors told the Powers' that his timeliness and quick response saved the life of that grandmother.
"Had it not been for him, this would've been a different story," Powers said.
The grandmother spent several days recovering in the hospital, but is expected to return home on Friday.
Bob Clark will tell you he's just a bus driver. But, to the Powers', he's a guardian angel.
"I honestly believe he was put there for us," Powers claimed.
