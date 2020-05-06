LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those in need of food in Shelby County, Kentucky, may call a new hotline for help to find "blessing boxes" and food banks in the area.
The number, 502.232.1359, is open 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Callers can ask for help in finding food or food deliveries to their homes.
The Shelby County judge-executive's office, Shelbyville's mayor, Shelby County Public Schools and the county emergency management agency arranged the hotline after numerous requests for help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hotline was announced Wednesday through the county's RAVE emergency alert system.
"Blessing boxes" with food items are set up at these locations:
• Mount Eden Christian Church, 12241 Mount Eden Rd., Mt. Eden
• Salem Baptist Church, 8311 Mount Eden Rd., Shelbyville
• Midland Community Church, 132 Midland Blvd., Shelbyville
• Elmburg Baptist Church, 11307 Elmburg Rd., Shelbyville
• Cropper Ruritan, 8471 Cropper Rd., Pleasureville
• Shelby Pediatrics, 71 Mack Walters Rd., Shelbyville
• Meadowridge & Veechdale Apartments, 300 Meadow Ridge Dr., Simpsonville
Boxes are coming soon to these locations:
• Finchville Baptist Church, 5720 Taylorsville Rd., Finchville – hanging on wooden fence – teal color
• Waddy Christian Church, 2990 Waddy Rd., Waddy – near ramp – blue and yellow
• St. John Methodist Church, 212 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Shelbyville
Food banks in Shelby County:
• Awake Ministries Serenity Center, 98 7th St., Shelbyville. 502-647-5555. Food assistance 12- 4 p.m. Wednesdays for Shelby County residents only
• Operation Care, 708 Main St., Shelbyville. 502-633-1965, select extension 205 for food. Call before visiting. No walk-ins
• Bagdad Baptist Church, 5790 Elmburg Rd., Bagdad. 502-747-8933. Food assistance offered 9:15 a.m.-12 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
• Simpsonville Christian Church, 7002 Shelbyville Rd., Simpsonville. 502-722-8995. Food assistance 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the back of the church
