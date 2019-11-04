LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Shelby County, Kentucky, were investigating a report of domestic violence last week when they found cash, bags of marijuana and hundreds of pills.
On its Facebook page, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office says it found the drugs on Nov. 1. That's when police investigated a call about domestic violence at a location on Kavenaugh Street. When deputies arrived, they found Morgan Howard, along with the drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia.
Howard was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and controlled substances, along with violating a domestic violence order and assault.
Howard's relationship to the domestic violence victim is unclear.
