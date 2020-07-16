LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents of students in Shelby County, Kentucky, will be given a choice of continuing online learning or sending their children back for in-person classes this fall.
Shelby County Public Schools asked parents to fill out online registration surveys so the district can plan for staffing. Those surveys were due Thursday.
In a letter posted to the district's website, Superintendent Dr. Sally Sugg said principals will make phone calls to families to confirm their initial survey choices and address and questions or concerns.
"We are asking for an 18 week commitment, but also know, that we are working to do what is best for students," Sugg said in the letter.
The district's teachers and staff are reviewing their experiences with online instruction from the final months of the 2020 spring semester to develop ways to "improve instruction and eliminate barriers to learning for our students who choose to learn from home," Sugg added. The superintendent also said officials are working with the state's "Healthy at School" guidelines to ensure "a healthy environment for all students who choose to return to the physical school buildings."
Parents with questions can also send an email to Fall2020@shelby.kyschools.us. All emails are responded to personally, the district said.
For more information on the district's reopening plan, click here.
