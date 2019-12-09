LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Shelby County students walked into their school for the first time Monday morning, despite already being four months into the school year.
The brand new Marnel C. Moorman School in Shelbyville was supposed to open on Aug. 12, but construction delays pushed the opening back until Dec. 9.
There were hugs and cheers all around Monday morning, and many students and teachers say it was worth the wait.
"It feels fabulous," said Principal Donna R. Jones Hocker. "We've been looking forward to being together."
School officials blame a rainy spring for the construction delays, which forced them to reassign the school's 600 students to four different schools in Shelby County until the construction could be completed.
"It was a little bit, 'What?,' but I think -- at the same time -- I think everybody handled it wonderfully," said Stephanie Perkins, a parent. "The teachers did a phenomenal job keeping them all together and on-track and learning."
It's now almost Christmas break and the new building is finally ready, for kindergarten through 6th grade, at least. There's a little more work to be done before the older students show up next week.
"Just a few construction things that are really not out-of-the-norm for a building of this size and magnitude, so we know we're going to be ready for our 7th and 8th graders on Monday morning," said Hocker.
The building has a 21st Century design. Surrounded by bright colors, unique classroom space, and excitement for the future, Marnel C. Moorman focuses on personalized learning for kids.
But the students know what they're excited about: "Seeing all my friends," said one 6th grader.
As students walked in Monday for the first time and got a look at the new space, high school football players greeted them at the door.
"At some point they're going to be coming to our school, and we want them to be happy," said one of the football players. "I know as a youngster, they've got to come to school with a smile and enjoy their days."
Officials say this school is like a family. Even the daughter of Mr. Moorman himself, the school's namesake and first elected African-American president of the Kentucky Education Association, is a teacher there.
"We feel blessed," said Hocker. "We're ready to go. We're ready to start learning."
The 7th and 8th grade students will continue this week at Collins High School, before switching to Marnel C. Moorman School on Dec. 16.
