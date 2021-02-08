LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelby County is about to save a significant amount of money by paying off its jail early.
The Shelby County Detention Center was built in 2001.
The original plan was to have the county pay it off in 2027, but last week, county leaders decided they have the money to pay it off now. The move saves the county more than $600,000 in interest payments over the next six years.
The debt currently sits at about $3 million.
The plan is to send one final payment to pay the building off in July.
