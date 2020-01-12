LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shelby County Sheriff's Office wants everyone to beware of a phone scam claiming your bank card has been compromised.
The sheriff's office has received reports of calls from Commonwealth Credit Union asking for information, but any bank could potentially be used in a scam call. Officials said the scammers may already have personal information including social security numbers.
The scammer will attempt to verify expiration dates, security codes and phone numbers to find your local branch. Police warn you should not provide the potential scammer with any information.
If you receive a call similar to this, police say you should hang up and dial the 800 number on the back of your bank card.
