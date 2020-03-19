LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As school districts across the state remain closed at Gov. Andy Beshear's direction, many have opted to Non-Traditional Instruction days.
NTI days count as regular school days, and Shelby County Schools considers itself a "pioneer" in NTI day development.
"We're doing the best that we can to make it as normal as possible," West Middle School teacher LaPorsha Jackson said.
Jackson and some of her eighth grade history class reviewed The Boy in the Striped Pajamas on Thursday through a video chat online. It allows students to be involved and hands-on with their learning despite being in the classroom.
Have you ever seen this @shelbycountysch classroom before? I doubt it!One middle school teacher is getting creative with her class through Non-Traditional Instruction Days. More on @WDRBNews at 5:30! pic.twitter.com/wwD0WxbHIt— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) March 19, 2020
“Education should be flexible in the time, place, the path, the pace that the kids work on their activities,” Jackson said.
There are challenges, of course. Connection issues and attention difficulties, just to name a few. But it beats worksheet take-home packets that students are able to complete in a short amount of time.
Jackson said most students are receptive and hopes the district will be able to use more NTI days.
As it stands, Kentucky only allows each district 10 NTI days that first have to be approved by the school board. Many districts are utilizing those days amid the statewide closure. However, lawmakers are pushing for legislation that would allot more days to each district amid what could be a lengthy closure due to COVID-19.
For now, Shelby County Schools and its teachers will do what they can to provide some constant in the middle of a pandemic that seems to offer quite the opposite.
"It's still hard," Jackson said. "It's still scary for a lot of our kids and teachers, but we're getting through it the best we can."
Shelby County Schools are tentatively set to return to the classroom on April 6.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.