LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelby County voters can cast ballots early at the Stratton Community Center, on Washington Street, starting Oct. 13.
From Oct. 13 to Nov. 2, voters can cast ballots there weekdays from 1-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, people can vote at Shelby County High School, Shelby County Fairgrounds and Simpsonville Elementary School.
People who want a mail-in ballot can apply for one at govoteky.com.
