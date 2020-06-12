LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky prison officials will test more than 600 inmates and more than 200 staffers at the women’s prison in Shelby County for COVID-19 after three staffers and 11 inmates have become infected.
To test the entire inmate population and staff at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women, the prison has been locked down by dormitory.
Three staffers have tested positive since May 26, and 26 inmates became symptomatic Wednesday, with 11 now having confirmed cases of the disease, two tests pending, and 13 of those prisoners testing negative.
Relatives of the prisoners can contact KCIW at 502-241-8454 ext. 3334 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for information, the Kentucky Department of Corrections told WDRB News via email.
“In an abundance of caution and now due to the availability of test kits, DOC in consultation with the Department for Public Health decided to test the entire prison, staff and inmates,” the department said.
The facility holds 639 prisoners and has 228 employees. Testing results will be updated on the institution’s website.
